Libyan University Officers' Class Graduates At Royal Military College

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, May 16 (Petra) – The Royal Military College celebrated on Saturday the graduation of the first special course for Libyan university officers, in a ceremony attended by Libyan Arab Armed Forces Secretary-General, Lt. Gen. Khairi Khalifa Omar Al-Tamimi, and Assistant Chief of the Joint Staff for Operations and Training, Brigadier General Naji Al-Manasir.

In his address at the ceremony, the Commandant of the Royal Military College stressed a commitment to implementing advanced training and educational programs according to latest military and academic methods.

Training prepares qualified officers with competence and the ability to perform military tasks professionally and effectively, as well as strengthening joint military cooperation with the armed forces of brotherly and friendly nations, he told the ceremony.

During the ceremony, the flag was handed over to the second special course for Libyan university officers.

Towards the end of the ceremony, which was attended by the Libyan military attaché in Amman and senior officers of the Jordanian and Libyan armed forces, Al-Tamimi handed certificates to graduates and awards to outstanding officers.

The Royal Military College, established in 1950, is one of the leading military educational institutions. Last year, it celebrated its Diamond Jubilee, marking 75 years since its founding. Its mission is to prepare and qualify military cadets in leadership, intellectual development, and physical fitness according to highest military and academic standards, providing the Jordanian Armed Forces and those of Arab and world countries with qualified officers through joint cooperation and coordination programs and agreements.

//Petra//SS