Health Ministry Highlights Key Lung Cancer Risk Factors

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: In line with Lung Cancer Awareness Month, the Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) has highlighted the importance of raising awareness about the risk factors associated with lung cancer, emphasising that prevention begins with knowledge and early action.

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In a public awareness message, the ministry stated that smoking remains the leading risk factor and primary cause of lung cancer.

The ministry also noted that exposure to secondhand smoke can increase the risk of developing the disease.

It further explained that several environmental and occupational factors contribute to lung cancer risk, including exposure to asbestos, harmful metals such as arsenic, chromium, and cadmium, as well as radiation.

Additionally, exposure to air pollution and exhaust gases produced by diesel engines was identified as a major concern that can increase the likelihood of developing lung cancer.

The ministry also pointed to family history and genetic factors as possible contributors.

It further stated that exposure to radon gas is the second leading risk factor for lung cancer after smoking.