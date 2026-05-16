Prime Minister Participates In First European-Gulf Geopolitical And Investment Summit

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Athens: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani participated on Saturday in the inaugural summit of the Alliance for Europe-Gulf Geopolitics and Investments Summit, held in Athens, Greece.

The summit aims to expand cooperation in political, economic, investment, and development matters, and to strengthen the partnership between the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries and the European Union.