Zelensky Congratulates Scientists And Engineers On Their Professional Holiday

MENAFN - UkrinForm) President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky congratulated scientists and engineers on their professional holiday, stressing that technological development and scientific knowledge become a special advantage for the state during wartime.

As reported by Ukrinform, Zelensky stated this on Facebook.

"Ukrainian engineers, inventors, researchers, and scientists are today the driving force of our technological strength. It is thanks to your intellect and daily work that Ukraine finds effective responses to the most complex challenges. In times of war, technological development, creativity, and scientific knowledge become a decisive advantage. From maritime drones, UGVs, and UAVs to advanced artificial intelligence systems – your developments deliver results on the battlefield every day and save lives," Zelensky wrote.

He emphasized that scientists are making Ukraine stronger in other areas as well.

"Thousands of scientific solutions and innovations for our healthcare, thousands of ideas and their practical implementation in energy, agriculture, infrastructure, and environmental protection – all of this proves that Ukrainian science is a vital ally of the state and of all our people," Zelensky stressed.

He thanked everyone who is making Ukraine more technologically advanced and protecting lives through innovation.

"One of the key tasks for our state and business at all levels is to maintain this pace of development. I congratulate everyone working to make our science and our solutions more modern and more advanced on Science Day! Glory to Ukraine!" Zelensky added.

As stated on Facebook by Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Kyrylo Budanov, science in the modern world is a real source of state power, security, and the ability to respond to contemporary challenges.

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"The war has clearly shown that knowledge, analytics, and technological superiority have a direct impact on events. In essence, this is the foundation of our state architecture. Our path is the development of a modern and scientifically strong nation and state capable of competing globally on equal terms," he emphasized.

According to Budanov, "our scientists and developers continue to create solutions that help Ukraine endure and strengthen our capabilities, even under the most difficult conditions."

As previously reported, Science Day is a professional holiday for Ukrainian scientific workers and has been celebrated annually on the third Saturday of May since 1997.

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine