Rajya Sabha Polls: Rajasthan BJP Core Committee Meeting Today In Jaipur

MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, May 16 (IANS) The Rajasthan unit of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is set to hold a crucial core group meeting in Jaipur on Saturday to discuss potential candidates for the three Rajya Sabha seats going to polls next month, party leaders confirmed.

During the meeting, the BJP is expected to prepare a panel of three names, which will later be sent to the BJP Parliamentary Board for final approval.

While leaders present in Jaipur will attend physically, others are likely to join through video conferencing.

Apart from candidate discussions, the meeting will also focus on organisational matters, Gram Chaupal outreach programmes, and the Pandit Deendayal training campaign.

At present, one of the BJP-held seats belongs to Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu, who entered the Rajya Sabha from Rajasthan while being a leader from Punjab.

The three Rajya Sabha seats falling vacant belong to Rajendra Gehlot (BJP), Ravneet Singh Bittu (BJP) and Neeraj Dangi (Congress).

Given BJP's Ravneet Singh Bittu's strong position in the Union Cabinet, party sources said that he remains a strong contender for renomination to the Upper House.

Rajendra Gehlot, a veteran BJP leader from the Marwar region, is regarded as an influential organisational figure within the party.

Neeraj Dangi is seen as one of Congress' prominent Dalit faces from Rajasthan and currently represents the party in the Rajya Sabha.

Rajasthan has a total of 10 Rajya Sabha seats, and political equations ahead of this election are already taking shape.

Based on the current strength in the 200-member Rajasthan Assembly, the BJP is considered comfortably placed to win two seats, while Congress is expected to retain one.

If the BJP chooses local candidates from Rajasthan or from outside remains to be seen in these elections, party leaders say.

The BJP is aiming to maximise its tally to further strengthen the NDA's numbers in the Rajya Sabha, while Congress is preparing for a tough contest to hold on to its lone seat from the state, sources said.