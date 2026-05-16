CM Samrat Choudhary Unveils Fresh Industrial Push For Bihar

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, May 16 (IANS) Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary on Saturday announced a major push towards industrial growth in the state, highlighting key approvals granted during the 67th meeting of the State Investment Promotion Board (SIPB).

Among the most significant decisions was the approval for major manufacturing units by Dalmia Cement and Ambuja Cement in Muzaffarpur and Kishanganj.

These projects are expected to substantially strengthen Bihar's industrial base and generate large-scale employment opportunities across the region.

Sharing the development through a post on his official X handle, the Chief Minister described it as the beginning of a new chapter in Bihar's industrial journey.

Choudhary said the initiative would help reduce the long-standing trend of migration by creating employment opportunities locally, particularly in the Seemanchal and North Bihar regions.

He emphasised that Bihar is rapidly emerging as a preferred investment destination because of industry-friendly policies and an improved business environment.

During the SIPB meeting, a total of 16 projects received Stage-1 clearance, while four projects were granted financial approval.

The upcoming cement plants are expected not only to boost construction activity but also generate employment in allied sectors such as transportation, hospitality and small businesses, thereby strengthening the overall regional economy.

The investment assumes particular importance for Kishanganj and adjoining districts, which have historically witnessed limited industrial development.

With fresh employment opportunities expected to emerge locally, the government anticipates a decline in workforce migration to other states.

The Bihar government has been actively working to transform the state into an industrial hub by implementing new policies and improving infrastructure, including land availability, power supply and road connectivity.

These efforts have gradually started attracting major corporate investments to the state.

In a separate development, the Chief Minister also announced the establishment of the National Institute of Food Technology Entrepreneurship and Management (NIFTEM) in Hajipur in Vaishali district.

The institute will be developed over 100 acres and is expected to play a crucial role in advancing food processing, research and entrepreneurship.

Choudhary said the new NIFTEM campus would open up fresh opportunities for farmers, youth and entrepreneurs, further strengthening Bihar's position as an emerging hub for food processing.

He reiterated the government's commitment to economic growth, stating that the vision of the NDA-led administration is to create new opportunities, accelerate development and ensure a prosperous future for Bihar.