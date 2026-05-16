Delhi Capitals Host Special Fan Forum For DC Toli With Star Players

Delhi Capitals hosted a special Fan Forum with their official fan community, DC Toli, at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Friday.

According to a press release, welcomed by DC's Cubs and Tigers with dhol beats, chants, music and dance performances, captain Axar Patel, KL Rahul, Tristan Stubbs, Nitish Rana, Lungi Ngidi and Madhav Tiwari spent the evening interacting with fans.

The Fan Forum featured rap performances, fan questions, fun banter, photo opportunities and several candid moments with the DC Toli.

The players also spent time engaging directly with supporters, who shared personal stories, messages, poetry and experiences from the season gone by.

The interaction allowed fans to connect with the players beyond matchdays in a relaxed and intimate setting, the release said.

Players Share Gratitude and Personal Stories

Speaking during the interaction, skipper Axar Patel thanked the fans for their constant support through the season. "We always enjoy our annual Fan Forum with the DC Toli. Whatever the situation is, you guys are always there supporting us. When we are down, we watch you chanting and singing for us. Thank you so much for your constant love and support," he said.

Nitish Rana also reflected on the connection between the players and supporters during the interaction. "It honestly feels special to be here because I was a Delhi fan from day one. During the first two IPL seasons, I used to come to the Kotla as a fan. I still remember Akshay Kumar making an entry on ropes," Rana said.

"At that time, even though I was playing cricket, I never knew whether I would get a chance to play in the IPL one day. Today, I'm sitting on this side as a cricketer, but if I wasn't one, I would probably have been there with the DC Toli because I have always been a Delhi fan. I was born and brought up in Delhi," he added.

Over the years, the annual Fan Forum has become an important part of Delhi Capitals' engagement with its supporters. The initiative continues to strengthen the bond between the team and the DC family, bringing fans and players together to celebrate the journey of the season.

DC's Playoff Hopes in IPL 2026

Coming to the IPL 2026, DC are on the brink of facing elimination with just 10 points in 12 matches. They have two more matches left in their campaign and will aim to check as many boxes as they can to take some momentum into the next season. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)