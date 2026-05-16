Ukraine Forecasts Brief Rain Showers On Sunday, Temperatures Up To +23°C

MENAFN - UkrinForm) On Sunday, May 17, most regions of Ukraine are expected to see brief rain showers, with thunderstorms in some areas, while daytime temperatures will rise to 23°C.

According to Ukrinform, the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center stated on Facebook.

"Variable cloudiness. At night, brief rain is expected in the far west and east, while during the day short-term rain showers are forecast across Ukraine except in the western regions, with thunderstorms in some places. Winds will shift from south-eastern to north-eastern, at 5-10 m/s. Temperatures at night will range from 10°C to 15°C, and during the day from 18°C to 23°C," the forecasters said.

Short rain showers, thunderstorms expected in parts of Ukraine today, temperatures up to +22°C

According to the forecast, Kyiv and the Kyiv region will experience cloudy weather with sunny intervals on May 17. No precipitation is expected at night, while a brief daytime shower is forecast.

Temperatures in the region will range from 10°C to 15°C at night and 18°C to 23°C during the day. In Kyiv, temperatures will be 11°C to 13°C at night and 20°C to 22°C during the day.