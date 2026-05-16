Ukraine Forecasts Brief Rain Showers On Sunday, Temperatures Up To +23°C
According to Ukrinform, the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center stated on Facebook.
"Variable cloudiness. At night, brief rain is expected in the far west and east, while during the day short-term rain showers are forecast across Ukraine except in the western regions, with thunderstorms in some places. Winds will shift from south-eastern to north-eastern, at 5-10 m/s. Temperatures at night will range from 10°C to 15°C, and during the day from 18°C to 23°C," the forecasters said.Read also: Short rain showers, thunderstorms expected in parts of Ukraine today, temperatures up to +22°C
According to the forecast, Kyiv and the Kyiv region will experience cloudy weather with sunny intervals on May 17. No precipitation is expected at night, while a brief daytime shower is forecast.
Temperatures in the region will range from 10°C to 15°C at night and 18°C to 23°C during the day. In Kyiv, temperatures will be 11°C to 13°C at night and 20°C to 22°C during the day.
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