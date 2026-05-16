Bihar: BJP MLA's Phone Hacked Fraudsters Seek Money In His Name

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, May 16 (IANS) A cyber fraud incident has triggered concern in Bihar after the mobile number of Rana Randhir Singh, BJP MLA from Madhuban in East Champaran, was allegedly hacked by fraudsters.

Soon after gaining access, the accused began sending messages from the MLA's number to his contacts, demanding money.

The messages reportedly read,“I need a small favour-it's urgent. Could you make an online payment of Rs 28,000?”

Along with the request, the fraudsters shared bank account details, a mobile number, and a name for the transfer.

After discovering the breach, Rana Randhir Singh immediately informed local authorities, including the Motihari Superintendent of Police (SP), Pakaridayal DSP, and the Madhuban Police Station.

The police, along with the Cyber Cell, have launched an investigation to trace the culprits and determine the method used in the hacking.

The MLA also took to social media to alert the public, urging people not to fall for such fraudulent messages.

He clearly stated that any request for money sent from his number should be ignored, and citizens should refrain from making any financial transactions based on such messages.

Officials suspect that the fraudsters may have deliberately targeted the MLA's contacts, including acquaintances and supporters, to increase the chances of success in the scam.

The incident highlights the growing threat of cyber fraud and identity misuse, with authorities urging citizens to remain cautious and verify any urgent financial requests, even if they appear to come from known individuals.

Earlier, on April 15, East Champaran police busted an international cyber fraud racket operating under the Kalyanpur police station area, exposing links that extend beyond national borders.

Four accused have been arrested in connection with the case.

According to an official, the arrested individuals were part of a well-organised cybercrime network and received a 10 per cent commission on the total amount defrauded from victims.

The accused were working in coordination with cybercriminals, including operatives based in Pakistan.