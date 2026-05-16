Who Is Kenishaa Francis? All About Bengaluru-Based Singer Linked To Ravi Mohan

Kenishaa Francis is a Bengaluru-based singer and wellness coach who recently came into the spotlight after being linked to Tamil actor Ravi Mohan amid his ongoing divorce controversy and viral social media discussions.

Kenishaa Francis is a Bengaluru-based singer, performer, and wellness coach who recently came into the spotlight due to her reported connection with Tamil actor Ravi Mohan during his ongoing divorce controversy.

Singer, Performer and Wellness Coach

Kenishaa is known in independent music circles for her stage performances and singing appearances across different events and shows. Apart from music, she is also associated with wellness and emotional healing content. Through social media, she built a following by sharing motivational thoughts, lifestyle content, and discussions around emotional well-being.

Her name started making headlines after Ravi Mohan's separation from Aarti Ravi became public in 2024. Social media users began linking Kenishaa with the actor after the two were spotted together at a few public gatherings and events. Their appearances soon became a widely discussed topic online.

As rumours and speculation increased, Kenishaa became the target of online trolling and criticism. Several social media users accused her of being connected to the actor's marital issues, claims she has repeatedly denied. She stated that many assumptions about her role in the controversy were unfair and emotionally damaging.

In recent months, Kenishaa shared emotional videos and messages speaking about the stress caused by the controversy. She revealed that constant online hate and public scrutiny had affected her mental peace. Reports also suggested that she decided to step away from Chennai and reduce her social media activity for some time.

The discussion around Kenishaa intensified again after Ravi Mohan held an emotional press conference regarding his divorce and personal struggles. Following the viral videos from the press meet, social media conversations once again focused on Kenishaa and her reported connection with the actor.