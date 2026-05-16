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Zelensky, Macron Discuss Cooperation In Countering Russian Ballistic Weapons

Zelensky, Macron Discuss Cooperation In Countering Russian Ballistic Weapons


2026-05-16 09:16:09
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As reported by Ukrinform, Zelensky announced this on Facebook.

"I thanked Emmanuel for his principled condemnation of Russian strikes on our cities and communities. These attacks make very clear what Russia is and why we all need to strengthen our collective defense against all threats. France is ready to work on anti-ballistic capabilities. This is a strong decision and an important step. We also discussed boosting our ability to repel Russian attacks right now. Thank you for the readiness to reinforce our air defense," Zelensky said.

The two leaders also discussed the European track and the opening of all negotiation clusters in the near future.

"France supports Ukraine and understands how important this step is for all Ukrainians," Zelensky noted.

Read also: Zelensky, Fedorov meet CEO of American company Palantir to discuss defense cooperation

Macron also informed Zelensky about his visit to African countries.

"We addressed the importance of joint coordination in this area, as it is equally important for Ukraine. We agreed on our contacts in the near future. Thank you for your support," Zelensky stressed.

As reported earlier, Zelensky thanked Hungarian Prime Minister Péter Magyar for condemning another Russian attack against Ukraine.

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

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