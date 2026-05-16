Estonian FM Margus Tsahkna: Russia In Fragile State Now, More Pressure Needed

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Tsahkna said this in an interview with Bloomberg, Ukrinform reports.

He recalled that Moscow has intensified attempts to establish contacts with European countries amid the deterioration of its economy and difficulties in achieving success on the battlefield in the fifth year of its full-scale invasion. In the minister's view, the response should be stronger sanctions, not helping Moscow find a way out of the situation.

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"Now is not the moment to talk or negotiate. It's the moment to put pressure on Russia," Tsahkna said.

His warning comes as U.S.-mediated negotiations aimed at ending the war in Ukraine have reached a deadlock. Europe has largely remained on the sidelines of the diplomatic process, despite taking on an increasing share of the costs of supporting Kyiv. Although the situation could potentially create an opportunity for the continent to take the initiative, Tsahkna called such thinking "very dangerous."

"We are not very positive about this idea. Everybody is rushing to Moscow and let's start talking because Russia is weaker. It's not the time," he said.

Tsahkna stated that the capabilities of Russian President Vladimir Putin are being exhausted and that numerous Western economic sanctions are producing results. The Estonian diplomat also pointed to growing frustration inside Russia over mobile internet disruptions and the economic crisis, as well as the scaled-down Victory Day military parade on May 9, as possible signs of Kremlin weakness.

"The tone has changed. Everybody understands that now it is the right time to push Russia. The broader picture is we see that Russia is in a shaky position now," Tsahkna stressed.

As the publication notes, since Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, attempts to restore dialogue with Moscow have periodically intensified and weakened. In February, French President Emmanuel Macron's diplomatic adviser Emmanuel Bonne visited Moscow for a series of in-person meetings with Russian officials. Earlier this month, President of the European Council Antonio Costa said there was "potential" for negotiations with Russia, but later clarified that any discussions would take place only "at the appropriate moment" and that the EU did not want to "interfere with the initiative" led by U.S. President Donald Trump. Finnish President Alexander Stubb told the Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera this week that the time had come to begin negotiations with Russia, while adding that he did not know when this would happen.

As Ukrinform reported, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that both Ukraine and Russia currently assess their positions in the war with greater confidence and expressed hope that the sides would soon sit down at the negotiating table.