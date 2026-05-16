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Ontario Court Stays Charges In R. V. Megdiche Following Charter Delay Ruling
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- In His Majesty the King v. Alexander Megdiche (Information No. 4810-998-22-10000315-00), the Ontario Court of Justice has ordered a stay of proceedings following a successful application under section 11(b) of the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms, which guarantees the right to be tried within a reasonable time.
The decision was delivered orally by the Honourable Justice C. Mocha in Toronto on March 11, 2026. The ruling addressed a second application brought by the defence alleging that the delay in bringing the matter to trial exceeded constitutionally acceptable limits.
Background of the Case
The accused, Alexander Megdiche, was charged with 13 offences, including human trafficking, material benefit from trafficking, procuring, assault, voyeurism, criminal harassment, and unauthorized possession of a firearm. These charges arose from an Information sworn on December 20, 2022.
Trial dates were ultimately scheduled for April 22–24 and April 27–30, 2026, resulting in a total delay of approximately 1,226 days from the initiation of proceedings to the anticipated completion of trial.
Court's Analysis of Delay
In considering the section 11(b) application, the Court conducted a detailed review of the procedural history. Defence-related delay was calculated at 375 days, leaving a net delay of 851 days-substantially exceeding the presumptive ceiling of 18 months (i.e., 547.5 days).
The Court examined multiple procedural steps, including defence motions, adjournments, and issues related to the examination of electronic evidence. While certain delays were attributed to the defence, these were accounted for in the overall calculation.
Justice Mocha ultimately found that the remaining delay could not be justified by the Crown on the basis of complexity or exceptional circumstances.
Ruling and Outcome
Having found a breach of the accused's right to be tried within a reasonable time, the Court concluded that a stay of proceedings was the only appropriate remedy in the circumstances.
In delivering the decision, Justice Mocha stated that although the charges were serious, the overall complexity of the case did not justify the extent of the delay.
Role of Defence Counsel
Counsel for the accused, Jag Virk, represented the applicant in advancing the section 11(b) application. The defence raised concerns regarding procedural delays and sought a remedy consistent with Charter protections.
While certain periods of delay were attributed to the defence, the Court did not find any deliberate attempt to prolong proceedings. The ruling ultimately turned on the total length of delay and the Crown's inability to justify it within the established legal framework.
Conclusion
The outcome in R. v. Megdiche highlights the ongoing importance of timely trials and reinforces the courts' responsibility to uphold the rights guaranteed under section 11(b) of the Charter.
About Jag Virk and Jag Virk Criminal Lawyers
With over two decades of experience in criminal law, Jag Virk leads Jag Virk Criminal Lawyers, a firm serving clients across Ontario. Over the years, he has represented individuals facing a wide range of charges, including complex and high-profile cases. His approach focuses on providing steady guidance and strong representation at every stage of the legal process-from arrests and bail hearings to trials and appeals-while ensuring clients have access to support whenever they need it.
The decision was delivered orally by the Honourable Justice C. Mocha in Toronto on March 11, 2026. The ruling addressed a second application brought by the defence alleging that the delay in bringing the matter to trial exceeded constitutionally acceptable limits.
Background of the Case
The accused, Alexander Megdiche, was charged with 13 offences, including human trafficking, material benefit from trafficking, procuring, assault, voyeurism, criminal harassment, and unauthorized possession of a firearm. These charges arose from an Information sworn on December 20, 2022.
Trial dates were ultimately scheduled for April 22–24 and April 27–30, 2026, resulting in a total delay of approximately 1,226 days from the initiation of proceedings to the anticipated completion of trial.
Court's Analysis of Delay
In considering the section 11(b) application, the Court conducted a detailed review of the procedural history. Defence-related delay was calculated at 375 days, leaving a net delay of 851 days-substantially exceeding the presumptive ceiling of 18 months (i.e., 547.5 days).
The Court examined multiple procedural steps, including defence motions, adjournments, and issues related to the examination of electronic evidence. While certain delays were attributed to the defence, these were accounted for in the overall calculation.
Justice Mocha ultimately found that the remaining delay could not be justified by the Crown on the basis of complexity or exceptional circumstances.
Ruling and Outcome
Having found a breach of the accused's right to be tried within a reasonable time, the Court concluded that a stay of proceedings was the only appropriate remedy in the circumstances.
In delivering the decision, Justice Mocha stated that although the charges were serious, the overall complexity of the case did not justify the extent of the delay.
Role of Defence Counsel
Counsel for the accused, Jag Virk, represented the applicant in advancing the section 11(b) application. The defence raised concerns regarding procedural delays and sought a remedy consistent with Charter protections.
While certain periods of delay were attributed to the defence, the Court did not find any deliberate attempt to prolong proceedings. The ruling ultimately turned on the total length of delay and the Crown's inability to justify it within the established legal framework.
Conclusion
The outcome in R. v. Megdiche highlights the ongoing importance of timely trials and reinforces the courts' responsibility to uphold the rights guaranteed under section 11(b) of the Charter.
About Jag Virk and Jag Virk Criminal Lawyers
With over two decades of experience in criminal law, Jag Virk leads Jag Virk Criminal Lawyers, a firm serving clients across Ontario. Over the years, he has represented individuals facing a wide range of charges, including complex and high-profile cases. His approach focuses on providing steady guidance and strong representation at every stage of the legal process-from arrests and bail hearings to trials and appeals-while ensuring clients have access to support whenever they need it.
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