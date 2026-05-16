Jaipur International Airport Gets Award For Initiatives In Climate Resilience

MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, May 16 (IANS) Jaipur International Airport Limited (JIAL) has received the Silver Recognition at the Airports Council International Asia-Pacific and Middle East Green Airports Recognition 2026 awards.

Presented under the theme“Climate Change Adaptation,” the honour recognises the airport's initiatives in climate resilience and environmentally responsible operations.

Jaipur International Airport, located in a semi-arid region frequently affected by heat waves, has developed a“Cool Terminal” ecosystem aimed at improving both energy efficiency and passenger comfort. As part of the initiative, Terminal 2 was upgraded with high-performance glass and insulated roofing to reduce indoor heat gain.

Combined with energy-efficient cooling systems and on-site solar power generation, these measures have reduced HVAC energy consumption by nearly 35% and lowered surface temperatures by 6–10 degree C.

The airport's sustainability initiatives have also resulted in an annual reduction of more than 200 tonnes of CO2 equivalent emissions, supporting India's broader climate and environmental objectives.

Commenting on the achievement, a spokesperson for Jaipur International Airport Limited said,“This global recognition from ACI Asia-Pacific and Middle East is a significant milestone for Jaipur International Airport and reflects our unwavering commitment to sustainability and climate resilience. It reinforces our strategic focus on developing a future-ready, environmentally responsible airport. We remain dedicated to advancing initiatives that create a passenger-centric infrastructure while upholding our responsibility towards the planet.”

Jaipur International Airport is Rajasthan's busiest airport, handling more than 5.75 million passengers in FY27 and nearly 120 air traffic movements daily.

Spread across 776 acres, the airport follows a digital-first operational approach focused on technology-driven passenger experience and operational excellence.

The airport has also received the“Zero Waste to Landfill” accolade from the Confederation of Indian Industry–ITC Centre of Excellence for Sustainable Development and achieved ACI Level 3 accreditation from Airports Council International in May 2025.