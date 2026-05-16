Telangana: Two Women Found Dead In A Farmhouse In Ranga Reddy District

Two women were found dead in a farmhouse in Moinabad, Ranga Reddy district, police said on Saturday.

Police, along with a clues team, reached the spot and are investigating the matter. The Cyberabad Police official stated," We have reached the spot and are investigating the matter, and we will provide more details later.

Two Brothers Drown in Lake

Earlier on May 11, in a separate incident, two brothers were found dead in Kowkur Cheruvu lake under the Jawahar Nagar police station limits in Telangana's Medchal-Malkajgiri district, officials said.

According to police, locals alerted authorities about the incident, following which a police team reached the spot and recovered the bodies. Police suspect that the two men drowned while swimming in the lake.

"We received information from locals and reached the spot. The bodies of the deceased have been shifted for post-mortem examination. We have registered a case and are investigating. We suspect both the deceased had come to swim and drowned," Jawahar Nagar Police said.

The deceased were identified as Krishna (35) and Mohan (38), who were brothers, police added. The bodies were sent for post-mortem examination, and further investigation is underway. (ANI)

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