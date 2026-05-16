PM Modi Hails Growing India-Netherlands Sporting Ties In The Hague

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday highlighted the growing sporting ties between India and the Netherlands, noting the contribution of Indian-origin players to the Dutch cricket team and the role of Dutch coaches in shaping Indian hockey.

Addressing a community programme in The Hague as part of his five-nation tour, PM Modi said Netherlands performed well in the T20 World Cup, which was co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka He recalled the Netherlands team giving a tough fight to the Indian team, who won the T20 WC winners, in their group-stage match.

'Tough Fight' in T20 World Cup

Netherlands secured one win in the 2026 T20 World Cup but the Scott Edwards-led side pushed both Pakistan and India in closely contested matches.

"Both countries are doing a lot in the field of sports together. India hosted the T20 World Cup, where the Netherlands delivered an impressive performance. India is the world champion, but the Netherlands gave India a tough fight in the match," PM Modi said.

Mutual Contributions in Cricket and Hockey

He praised the contributions of Indian-origin players including Vikramjit Singh, Teja Nidamanuru and Aryan Dutt to Dutch cricket. He said coach Sjoerd Marijne has played a significant role in Indian women's hockey.

"Netherlands performed well in the T20 Cricket World Cup in India... Just like Indians have a contribution in Netherlands cricket, the Netherlands contribute to Indian hockey. Coach Sjoerd Marijne has played a significant role in Indian women's hockey," he said. (ANI)

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