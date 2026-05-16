VD Satheesan Is New Kerala CM, State Expects Good Governance: Venugopal

Congress general secretary KC Venugopal on Saturday asserted that the entire Keralam was expecting good governance from the United Democratic Front (UDF) government that would be formed under VD Satheesan's leadership. He also said that differences are set aside within the party and every Congressperson is united when top leadership makes a decision.

Speaking to reporters after a meeting between senior leaders here, Venugopal said there was nothing unusual about the discussions. He added that the party high command has taken a final decision on the leadership of the next Keralam government, stating that VD Satheesan will be the Chief Minister of the state. "There is nothing unusual in it. This was a usual meeting. VD Satheesan is going to be the Chief Minister of Kerala. The party's high command made a decision. Whatever the party high command decides, we are all bound to agree with that. VD Satheesan is going to be sworn in the day after tomorrow. Entire Kerala is expecting good governance from the UDF Govt under the leadership of VD Satheesan," he said.

"Kerala needs a drastic change in development and governance. The people of Kerala and India are looking for that. Ours is a democratic party, not like BJP or CPI(M). There may be a few differences here and there, but whenever the party leadership makes a decision, every Congressperson is united. Our first priority is the country. Our second priority is the party. We will look forward to the country's welfare," Venugopal added.

UDF's Decisive Mandate in Kerala

This comes at a crucial juncture for the Congress-led UDF, which recently ended the Left Democratic Front's (LDF) decade-long rule in Keralam. The alliance secured a decisive mandate in the 140-member state Assembly, winning 102 seats.

Congress Addresses Internal Rift Speculations

Earlier, Satheesan, who was elected as Congress Legislature Party leader, had also indicated that ministerial decisions would be taken collectively by the party after discussions with key leaders, including Ramesh Chennithala, whom he described as an "elder brother". The speculations of internal discord within the Kerala Congress emerged after Satheesan was officially named as CM-designate, with Chennithala missing the Congress Legislative Party (CLP) meeting. It has not been confirmed whether Chennithala will join the cabinet. However, Satheesan met the senior Congress leader on Saturday to persuade the latter to be part of the government.

'Chennithala's words carry weight': Venugopal

Reiterating that internal differences will be managed within the party framework, Venugopal said that the words of senior leader Ramesh Chennithala also carry weight in the party. Stressing Chennithala's stature within the organisation, he added, "Whatever Ramesh Chennithala wishes will happen. You will understand that when the party high command says it. Do you consider him to be someone who seeks acceptance for demands? Has he ever bargained and secured any position till now? Ramesh Chennithala is a leader of the highest stature. He is the one who brought us into politics. His words carry weight in the party; there is no doubt about that. The party will move forward only by keeping everyone happy."

Meanwhile, Satheesan, who is the designated Kerala Chief Minister, said that there was no internal conflict within party leadership and clarified that cabinet formation, along with organisational decisions, were being taken in coordination with senior party leaders. "The formation of the Cabinet is decided after discussions with senior party leaders. Nothing happened in Congress the way some journalists intended. Some people saw us as enemies," Satheesan told reporters.

The Congress-led UDF secured a decisive mandate in the 140-member Keralam Assembly by winning 102 seats, ending the Left Democratic Front's decade-long rule in the state. Satheesan, who has served as Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in Keralam Legislative Assembly since 2021, was officially named for the Chief Ministerial post on May 14. (ANI)

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