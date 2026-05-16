FC Goa Face Kerala Blasters In Final ISL Fixture To End On A High

Marquez reflects on FC Goa's season

MENAFN - AsiaNet News) FC Goa travel to Kochi for their final Indian Super League fixture of the 2025-26 season as they take on Kerala Blasters FC on Sunday evening, with both sides eager to finish the campaign on a high. The Gaurs head into the fixture after a hard-fought 1-1 draw against reigning champions Mohun Bagan Super Giant at Fatorda. Jamie Maclaren gave Mohun Bagan Super Giants the lead early, according to a press release. The second half saw Ronney Kharbudon produce a world-class strike to level the scores, with Manolo Marquez's side earning a valuable point against one of the strongest teams in the competition.

Head coach Manolo Marquez reflected on the team's campaign so far: "Our goal for the season was to qualify for the ACL, and we achieved that. We did well and gave a tough fight in at least four out of the six games, and we deserved to get a few points at least. Then we participated in and won the Super Cup, which ensured we qualify for Asian competition next year. In the ISL, despite having a lack of foreigners, we competed really well and lost only two games."

Confident Blasters aim to continue streak

Kerala Blasters FC, meanwhile, come into the game full of confidence following an impressive 3-1 victory over Mohammedan SC in Kochi. The result marked their third consecutive win and underlined the excellent form that has seen the Blasters climb steadily up the ISL table during the second half of the season.

Centre-back Nim Dorjee also shared his thoughts on the season: "I give my 100 per cent in every training session to prove myself and be ready whenever the coach needs me."

Final showdown in Kochi

With this being the final match of the season for both teams, there will be added motivation to end the campaign with a positive result. Kerala Blasters will look to continue their winning streak in front of their passionate home support, while FC Goa will be determined to sign off with three important points on the road.

All eyes will be on Kochi as Kerala Blasters FC and FC Goa battle for one final time this season, with both teams aiming to close out their campaigns in style. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)