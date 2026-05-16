Copyright Battle: Jiostar Drags Zee To Court Over SRK, Big B Films!

A massive legal battle is brewing between two of India's biggest media players, JioStar and Zee Entertainment. The fight is over the broadcasting rights of several blockbuster Bollywood movies.

JioStar, the new media giant from the Reliance-Disney partnership, has accused Zee TV of illegally showing several Bollywood movies for which they hold the rights. Reuters was the first to report this.

On May 4, JioStar filed a case with the Delhi High Court Legal Services Committee. Their complaint is that Zee aired 12 of their movies nearly 20 times last year without any permission. We're talking about some major blockbusters starring Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, and Amitabh Bachchan. Aamir Khan's superhit 'Dangal' and classics like 'Deewar' and 'Tridev' are on this list.

A ₹250 crore compensation claim?

JioStar is not holding back. In its 120-page petition, it has called Zee a 'Habitual Infringer'. Sources in the industry say JioStar could demand a massive compensation of over ₹250 crore for this copyright violation. Zee Group, on their part, claims they got the necessary permissions from the production companies for some of the films.

For now, the case is with the Delhi High Court Legal Services Committee. If they can't sort it out through mediation, the matter will go to a full court hearing. Zee Entertainment has been asked to show up before the committee on May 25.

ALSO READ:Dua Lipa sues Samsung for $15 million over unauthorized image use

Clash of the Media Titans

This isn't the first time these two giants are locking horns. They are already fighting a $1 billion (that's about ₹8,300 crore!) legal case in London over a failed cricket broadcasting deal. And just this April, Zee Group had sued JioStar for $3 million, saying they used their songs without permission. So, this latest move by JioStar looks like a direct counter-attack.

JioStar was formed in 2024 after Reliance and Walt Disney merged in a massive $8.5 billion deal, creating the country's biggest OTT platform. This new courtroom drama is a clear sign of the cut-throat competition in India's entertainment market, where companies are fighting hard to protect their content and stay on top.

ALSO READ:Taylor Swift Files Trademarks to Protect Voice, Likeness From AI