Deputy Prime Minister Visits 35Th Doha International Book Fair

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Defense Affairs HE Sheikh Saoud bin Abdulrahman bin Hassan Al-Thani visited the 35th Doha International Book Fair, where he was received by Minister of Culture HE Sheikh Abdulrahman bin Hamad bin Jassim bin Hamad Al Thani.

The fair is being held at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Center under the theme "Civilizations are Built on Knowledge."

His Excellency's tour included visits to the pavilions of the Ministry of Culture and the Ministry of Defense, as well as several other pavilions and local, Arab, and international publishing houses. He viewed the latest literary and scientific publications and received a briefing on the distinguished participants in this year's fair.