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SIRT Bhopal Rated AAA+ For Engineering Programs At 'India's Best Engineering & Technology Institutes For 2026' By Careers360
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Sage Institute of Research and Technology (SIRT), Bhopal, a constituent institution of the Sage Group of Institutions, has been awarded the prestigious AAA+ rating by Careers360 in its India's Best Engineering & Technology Institutes 2026 rankings. This honour places SIRT among a select group of engineering institutions across India that have demonstrated exceptional standards in academics, infrastructure, faculty quality, research, and student outcomes.
Careers360, India's leading higher education information and rating platform, evaluates institutions on rigorous multi-dimensional parameters including teaching-learning processes, research and innovation, industry connectivity, placement performance, and student satisfaction. The AAA+ category represents the highest tier of institutional excellence in this assessment framework.
"This recognition is a proud milestone for the entire SIRT family - our dedicated faculty, diligent students, hardworking staff, and visionary management. The AAA+ rating is not just an external validation; it is a reflection of the culture of excellence that we have built over the years. We remain committed to delivering industry-relevant, future-ready technical education to every student who walks through our doors." - Director, SIRT Bhopal
SIRT Bhopal is affiliated to Rajiv Gandhi Proudyogiki Vishwavidyalaya (RGPV) and Barkatullah University (BU) Bhopal, and holds accreditation from NAAC with 'A' grade and NBA for multiple programmes. Additionally, the institute is AICTE approved and offers undergraduate, postgraduate, and doctoral programmes in Engineering, Management, and Pharmacy.
The Careers360 AAA+ rating further strengthens SIRT's standing as a premier destination for technical education in Madhya Pradesh and Central India. The institute has consistently expanded its academic and research ecosystem, forged industry partnerships, and maintained strong placement records that connect graduates with leading national and multinational organisations.
This achievement follows a series of recognitions that underscore SIRT's multi-dimensional institutional quality, and the institute continues to invest in state-of-the-art laboratories, experiential learning programmes, and faculty development to sustain and surpass these standards.
About SIRT Bhopal
Sage Institute of Research and Technology (SIRT), Bhopal, is a flagship institution of the Sage Group of Institutions, offering programmes in Engineering, Management, and Pharmacy. Affiliated to RGPV and BU Bhopal, SIRT is NAAC 'A' accredited, NBA accredited, and AICTE approved. The institute is committed to holistic development, research excellence, and industry-aligned education.
Careers360, India's leading higher education information and rating platform, evaluates institutions on rigorous multi-dimensional parameters including teaching-learning processes, research and innovation, industry connectivity, placement performance, and student satisfaction. The AAA+ category represents the highest tier of institutional excellence in this assessment framework.
"This recognition is a proud milestone for the entire SIRT family - our dedicated faculty, diligent students, hardworking staff, and visionary management. The AAA+ rating is not just an external validation; it is a reflection of the culture of excellence that we have built over the years. We remain committed to delivering industry-relevant, future-ready technical education to every student who walks through our doors." - Director, SIRT Bhopal
SIRT Bhopal is affiliated to Rajiv Gandhi Proudyogiki Vishwavidyalaya (RGPV) and Barkatullah University (BU) Bhopal, and holds accreditation from NAAC with 'A' grade and NBA for multiple programmes. Additionally, the institute is AICTE approved and offers undergraduate, postgraduate, and doctoral programmes in Engineering, Management, and Pharmacy.
The Careers360 AAA+ rating further strengthens SIRT's standing as a premier destination for technical education in Madhya Pradesh and Central India. The institute has consistently expanded its academic and research ecosystem, forged industry partnerships, and maintained strong placement records that connect graduates with leading national and multinational organisations.
This achievement follows a series of recognitions that underscore SIRT's multi-dimensional institutional quality, and the institute continues to invest in state-of-the-art laboratories, experiential learning programmes, and faculty development to sustain and surpass these standards.
About SIRT Bhopal
Sage Institute of Research and Technology (SIRT), Bhopal, is a flagship institution of the Sage Group of Institutions, offering programmes in Engineering, Management, and Pharmacy. Affiliated to RGPV and BU Bhopal, SIRT is NAAC 'A' accredited, NBA accredited, and AICTE approved. The institute is committed to holistic development, research excellence, and industry-aligned education.
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