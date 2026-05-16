AI, Digital Transformation Key Theme At Tawasul 2026 Forum

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, May 16 (Petra) – Experts said on Saturday Jordan has a promising technology and artificial intelligence sector with a talented youth capable of competing regionally and globally.

They spoke at a session of the fourth Tawasul 2026 Forum, themed "Visions for Tomorrow's Opportunities," which opened today at the King Hussein Bin Talal Convention Center on Dead Sea shores, under the patronage of HRH Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II.

Speakers noted that artificial intelligence has become a pivotal tool in data analysis, project management, and workflow forecasting, in addition to its growing role in digital content production and accelerating operational processes within companies and institutions.

They pointed out that Jordan is home to about 48,000 technology specialists, in addition to having one of the highest ratios of engineers to its population, which enhances the potential to become a regional hub for technology, innovation, and cybersecurity.

Maher Al-Khayyat, co-founder and CEO of AugentisAI, said introducing AI in companies is no longer limited to theoretical aspects, but has become an integral part of daily operations and productivity. Producing digital content, which used to take about a month, is now completed in less than three days, thanks to generative AI applications, he explained.

Rami Al Karmi, Assistant President for Innovation at Al-Hussein Technical University, stressed the importance of redefining the role of educational institutions through shifting from traditional, certificate-based education to education linked to the job market. This includes enhancing on-the-job training and practical application, developing English language and communication skills, and cultivating a mindset capable of creativity, implementation, and innovation.

Zaid Al-Farroukh, co-founder and Managing Partner of Propeller, a cross-border venture capital firm, stressed individual responsibility in marketing products and ideas both locally and internationally. He explained that technological advancements have helped to double productivity and open wider horizons for software companies and scalable ideas, enabling them to reach larger segments of users.

Ashraf Bany Mohammad, a professor of economics and technology policy at the University of Jordan, said a legislative environment is key to supporting the transition towards entrepreneurship and the digital economy. He called for faster action to keep pace with global technological developments, support talented youth, and enhance communication skills among university students, thereby contributing to marketing Jordanian products globally.

//Petra//SS