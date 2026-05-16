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Azerbaijan's Urban Planning Undergoes Major Transformation - Ugandan Expert

Azerbaijan's Urban Planning Undergoes Major Transformation - Ugandan Expert


2026-05-16 09:05:16
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 16. Azerbaijan has undergone a major transformation in the field of urban planning, Ugandan urban planning specialist Wilson Awuzu told Trend.

He said that the 13th session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13) in Baku is an important platform for the exchange of experience and knowledge between different countries.

According to him, the delegation from Uganda intends to study the experiences of different countries in the field of urban planning and housing policy by participating in the forum.

"WUF13 provides us with an opportunity to get acquainted with the work being done in different parts of the world, to exchange knowledge and experience. We want to take the successful experiences we have gained here and apply them to our country," he said.

Awuzu noted that one of the main topics of this year's forum is the issue of housing, and this problem remains especially relevant for African countries.

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Trend News Agency

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