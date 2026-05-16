Weekly Review Of Oil Prices In Azerbaijan
The average price of Azeri Light CIF crude, produced at the Azeri-Chirag-Guneshli field in Azerbaijan, increased by $3.59, or 3.2%, compared to last week, reaching $114.36 per barrel.
According to the data, the maximum price for this grade of oil during the week was $116.41 per barrel, and the minimum was $110.48.
Azeri Light crude oil averaged $107.715 per barrel on FOB terms at the Turkish port of Ceyhan, which is $4.04, or 3.8%, higher than last week's figure. During the week, the maximum price was $113.94 per barrel, and the minimum was $107.60.--
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