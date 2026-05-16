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Weekly Review Of Oil Prices In Azerbaijan

Weekly Review Of Oil Prices In Azerbaijan


2026-05-16 09:05:16
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 16. Average prices for Azeri Light CIF, Urals, Dated Brent, and Azeri Light FOB Ceyhan crude rose this week, Trend reports.

The average price of Azeri Light CIF crude, produced at the Azeri-Chirag-Guneshli field in Azerbaijan, increased by $3.59, or 3.2%, compared to last week, reaching $114.36 per barrel.

According to the data, the maximum price for this grade of oil during the week was $116.41 per barrel, and the minimum was $110.48.

Azeri Light crude oil averaged $107.715 per barrel on FOB terms at the Turkish port of Ceyhan, which is $4.04, or 3.8%, higher than last week's figure. During the week, the maximum price was $113.94 per barrel, and the minimum was $107.60.

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Trend News Agency

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