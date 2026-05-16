Baku Completes Preparations For Record-Breaking WUF13

MENAFN - AzerNews) A briefing was held in Baku for representatives of the diplomatic corps accredited in Azerbaijan and working groups of high-level international guests regarding preparations and the official program for the 13th session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13),reports.

According to the WUF13 Azerbaijan Operating Company, the event took place at the Baku Olympic Stadium, the main venue for the upcoming forum. Around 150 foreign guests attended the briefing, including senior representatives of diplomatic missions operating in Azerbaijan as well as officials arriving from abroad.

During the meeting, diplomats were presented with the official program of WUF13 and informed about protocol procedures related to security, reception and transportation arrangements for visiting state and government delegations traveling to Baku for the forum.

Participants were also briefed on accreditation procedures for press services and media representatives accompanying official delegations, as well as guidelines for participation in formal events organized within the framework of the forum.

In addition, diplomats received information regarding the operational plan of Heydar Aliyev International Airport during the event period, the organization of urban transportation and the schedule of key official events.

Organizers noted that more than 40,000 participants from 182 countries have already registered for WUF13, making it a record-breaking edition in the history of the World Urban Forum.

Representatives of the WUF13 Azerbaijan Operating Company stated that the Baku Olympic Stadium is fully prepared to host the forum from May 17 to 22. They also expressed confidence that WUF13 would become another successful international event hosted by Azerbaijan.

Following the briefing, participants were invited on a tour of the venue. During the inspection, guests were introduced to specially designated areas for high-level delegations, including reception zones for heads of state and government representatives, bilateral meeting rooms, relaxation areas and catering facilities prepared for official participants.