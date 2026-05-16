New Studies Position Men's Reproductive Health As An Early Indicator Of Overall Wellness

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WASHINGTON, DC, May 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Research presented at the American Urological Association (AUA) Annual Meeting in Washington, DC, suggests that men's reproductive health may provide important insights into broader cardiometabolic and behavioral health, highlighting opportunities for earlier intervention and more integrated care.

Lifestyle, longevity, and men's health research featured in the 2026 AUA Press Program includes large population-level analyses examining the relationships between metabolic health, sleep patterns, medication use, and reproductive hormones and semen quality. Together, these studies reinforce growing evidence that reproductive health parameters may serve as early indicators of overall health and disease risk.

Researchers will present their findings during scientific sessions from May 15 to 18. Petar Bajic, MD, a urologist and chair of the AUA Public Media Committee who helped select abstracts for the Press Program, reviewed the men's health studies highlighted this year and offered perspective on their broader implications.

“This body of work highlights an emerging reality in medicine: men's reproductive health offers a powerful and underutilized window into cardiometabolic and behavioral health, creating opportunities for earlier intervention and more holistic care,” Dr. Bajic said.

The following lifestyle, longevity, and men's health–related studies are spotlighted in the AUA Press Program:

Poor metabolic health linked to lower semen quality and higher IVF use:

An analysis of more than 25,000 men across the United States found that living in counties with higher rates of obesity, diabetes, hypertension, and high cholesterol was associated with significantly lower total motile sperm counts and a greater likelihood of requiring in vitro fertilization. The findings suggest semen analysis may serve as a marker of underlying metabolic health. Read the full abstract.

GLP-1 receptor agonist therapy associated with increases in testosterone levels:

A retrospective study of over 1,600 men treated with GLP-1 receptor agonists found significant increases in total and free testosterone following treatment, independent of age and baseline body mass index. The results suggest potential reproductive endocrine benefits of these commonly prescribed metabolic therapies. Read the full abstract.

Night-owl sleep patterns associated with lower morning testosterone levels:

An analysis of nationally representative NHANES data found that men with a night-owl chronotype had significantly lower morning serum testosterone compared with early risers, even after adjusting for age, BMI, physical activity, and diabetes. The findings highlight the importance of sleep timing when interpreting hormone levels. Read the full abstract.

Poor sleep quality associated with lower semen quality in healthy men:

A study of nearly 300 healthy men without known fertility issues found that markers of poor sleep quality, including daytime sleepiness and difficulty sleeping, were associated with lower sperm motility, morphology, total motile sperm count, and semen volume, while sleep duration alone was not. Read the full abstract.

A recording of key findings from the abstract authors and plenary presenters is available to registered press. To access the virtual press programming, please complete the press registration form at AUANet/AUA2026/register/press-registration.

NOTE TO REPORTERS: Presenting authors and expert moderators are available to discuss their findings. To arrange an interview, please contact the AUA Communications Team at ....

About the American Urological Association: Founded in 1902 and headquartered near Baltimore, Maryland, the American Urological Association is a leading advocate for the specialty of urology and has nearly 25,000 members worldwide. The AUA supports the urologic community in advancing the highest standards of urologic care through education, research, and health policy.

CONTACT: Corey Del Bianco American Urological Association 443-909-4033...