Obafemi Awolowo University Launches Ecampus To Extend Accredited Programmes Across Nigeria, West Africa, & The Diaspora

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Obafemi Awolowo University Launches OAU eCampus to Extend Accredited Programmes Across Nigeria, West Africa, and the Diaspora

Partnership with Astria Learning opens OAU degrees to working professionals and learners beyond Ile-Ife, with the first cohort scheduled for January 2027.

Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU) has signed a Memorandum of Agreement with Astria Learning to establish the OAU eCampus, a fully online platform that will deliver the University's accredited programmes to learners across Nigeria, West Africa, and the diaspora.

The OAU eCampus advances the University's strategic plan to extend quality education beyond the Ile-Ife campus while preserving the academic standards that have defined OAU for more than six decades. Every programme delivered through the eCampus will be the same accredited OAU degree offered on campus, taught by OAU faculty and governed by OAU's existing academic policies.

Founded in 1962, Obafemi Awolowo University is one of Nigeria's foremost public universities, recognised across West Africa for academic rigour, research output, and the generations of leaders it has trained. The eCampus is designed to carry that legacy further, reaching students who have not previously been able to relocate to Ile-Ife to study.

A digital campus built around the University

The OAU eCampus runs on Astria Learning's education technology stack, including an AI-enabled learning management system with retention analytics, a 24/7 academic help desk, and the Astria Digital Library, which provides searchable access to over 170,000 academic resources with offline functionality for learners with limited connectivity. Online assessments are delivered through identity-verified proctoring to maintain the integrity of the OAU credential.

“Obafemi Awolowo University is excited about this collaboration. This is in line with the University's strategic plan to expand and extend quality education through West Africa and beyond. The OAU-Astria model will provide an excellent e-learning experience with a competitive edge at an affordable cost to achieve this milestone.”

- Prof. Adebayo Simeon Bamire, Vice Chancellor, Obafemi Awolowo University

“Obafemi Awolowo University has trained Nigerian leaders for more than sixty years from a single campus in Ile-Ife. The next generation of working professionals, mid-career managers, and diaspora Nigerians cannot all come to Ile-Ife to study. The OAU eCampus brings the University to them, with the same faculty, the same standards, and the same degree.”

- Dr. Jeff Bordes, Chief Executive Officer, Astria Learning

What the partnership enables

Through the OAU eCampus, the University will offer accredited undergraduate, postgraduate, and professional programmes to working professionals who require flexible study pathways, open access to Nigerian learners in the diaspora, and grow enrolment capacity without large-scale physical infrastructure expansion.

The first cohort under the OAU eCampus model is scheduled to launch in January 2027.

About Obafemi Awolowo University

Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU ), located in Ile-Ife, Nigeria, is one of the country's leading public universities. Founded in 1962, OAU offers undergraduate, postgraduate, and professional programmes across faculties spanning the arts, sciences, social sciences, technology, health sciences, law, and education. The University has a long history of academic excellence, research leadership, and contribution to national development across West Africa.

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About Astria Learning

Astria Learning is a US-headquartered education technology company that partners with universities across 19 countries to design and deliver online learning ecosystems, including eCampuses, digital libraries, and integrated academic platforms. Astria works with institutions on accessibility, affordability, and academic quality, supporting universities to deliver accredited online programmes to learners wherever they are.

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