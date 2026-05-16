Rejuva Fresh Unveils Enhanced 2026 Adonistm II Series For Advanced Body Contouring

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Rejuva Freshhas just unveiled its brand-new 2026 AdonisTM II Series, marking an exciting rollout for the leading U.S.-based aesthetic device manufacturer. This cutting-edge line brings the latest advancements in desktop cavitation and body contouring directly to med spas, wellness clinics, salons, and fitness facilities.

Long regarded as one of the most popular compact body contouring systems in the aesthetic industry, the AdonisTM line has built a strong reputation among providers for combining powerful cavitation technology, RF skin tightening, vacuum lymphatic treatments, lipo laser, and body sculpting functionality in a compact, accessible platform.

The upgraded 2026 AdonisTM II Series expands the line with both 30KHz and 40KHz cavitation options, available in 6-in-1 and 9-in-1 configurations depending on provider treatment goals and practice needs.

The new series introduces several important upgrades over previous AdonisTM generations, including PowerSync MatrixTM technology, designed to optimize energy transmission while reducing vibration, along with DefyDropTM technology for improved durability and protection in high-use professional environments.

Rejuva Fresh also redesigned the overall appearance and structure of the machines to better complement modern high-end spa and clinic environments.

The 30KHz systems are designed for deeper penetration and enhanced treatment support for medium and thicker fat layers, while the 40KHz systems provide highly effective non-invasive body sculpting, cellulite reduction, lymphatic drainage, and skin firming treatments.

Depending on configuration, the 2026 AdonisTM II Series may include technologies such as:

. Ultrasonic cavitation

. Vacuum RF lymphatic drainage

. Multipolar RF skin tightening

. Facial RF contouring

. Diode laser lipolysis

. EMS muscle stimulation

. Cryo soothing treatment

. Micro-current phototherapy

Unlike conventional cavitation systems that rely on LED, the AdonisTM II features genuine diode laser lipolysis technology, empowering practitioners with enhanced precision and better patient outcomes.

The upgraded AdonisTM II Series was developed to support growing practices seeking versatile, space-efficient treatment systems capable of addressing a wide range of aesthetic and wellness goals without invasive surgery or extended downtime.

“As always, Rejuva Fresh continues investing in product development, research, provider support, and practical innovations that help aesthetic businesses grow,” Jacobs added.

Each system includes training, protocols, marketing support, and lifetime technical support through Rejuva Fresh School and the company's expansive and deep customer support network.

About Rejuva Fresh, LLC.

Rejuva Fresh® is a leading aesthetic equipment developer based in the United States and prioritizes offering powerful state-of-the-art technology combined with top-notch customer support. One of the fastest-growing companies in the aesthetic device industry, Rejuva Fresh® offers a wide selection of FDA-cleared systems that address nearly every non-invasive aesthetic and wellness need. Rejuva Fresh®'s product portfolio provides significant competitive advantages for practices and patients, thanks to its independent business model, focus on technological advancement, and strong partnerships. Invest in Rejuva Fresh® scientifically developed devices, and get comprehensive support from industry experts to achieve optimal clinical results and maximize your return on investment.

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