IPL 2026: Omkar Salvi Backs Bhuvneshwar's Experience And Adaptability Ahead Of Punjab Kings Clash

MENAFN - IANS) Dharamsala, May 16 (IANS) Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) Assistant Coach Omkar Salvi credited Bhuvneshwar Kumar's experience, preparation, and understanding of his own game as key factors behind the pacer's strong campaign in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 and emerging as a key player in the team's surge to the top of the standings.

Ahead of RCB's away fixture against Punjab Kings on Sunday afternoon, Bhuvneshwar Kumar currently holds the Purple Cap with 22 wickets in 12 innings.

Speaking on the former India pacer's contribution to the team, Salvi said,“He did really well last season too. The role he was playing did exceptionally well for us. This season, he is in a different role, and everyone knows what a world-class bowler he is and the skills he possesses. He is just enjoying his bowling and expressing himself freely.”

Salvi also spoke about how Bhuvneshwar has adapted his bowling according to different phases of the innings.

“Every bowler has their own strengths and teams plan according to that,” he said.“Bhuvi is bowling with the new ball, so naturally, he wants to explore the swing. At the death as well, he has been using his variations effectively. It depends on which phase the bowler is operating in.”

He added that the veteran seamer's preparation and fitness work ahead of the season had also contributed significantly to his performance.“Looking at the experience Bhuvneshwar Kumar has, he understands his body really well,” Salvi said.“He knows the fitness components he needs to work on, and he has worked religiously on them. That is reflected in his bowling.”

Looking ahead to Sunday's fixture, Salvi added,“We don't want to lose our winning momentum. We follow individual plans and processes as a team. We believe in our team, in our processes, and in our planning. We know our strengths, and we back them.”

Salvi also noted Jacob Bethell's adaptability in the batting unit, backing the youngster's ability to perform in different situations.“Bethell has proved himself on the world stage and in this format he is a world-class player,” Salvi said.“It doesn't matter which position he bats in. He is a mature player who adapts himself according to the situation, and we have seen him perform.”