Gift Shop Art Hang Promotes Creativity, Community

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Community members of all ages gathered at Comanche Nation Giftshop on Wednesday, May 13, for a community art hang.

Comanche Nation Gift Shop Director Alana Opinaldo said it's a free third place for the community.

“So the community art hang is just a free art hang for people to come in with a project, or we'll have supplies for them to work on a project,” she said.“Just so they can come as they are and be with community and just kind of get out of the house and be with others.”

The gathering creates a break in routine.

“Where nowadays people either work or go home, and I think to separate that to feel like you're still getting out and kind of doing things that are healing,” Opinaldo said.“And artwork is one of those things, just creating is such a healing thing, and surrounding yourself with people.”

She said the event is also a piece of home.

“So, I'm originally from Pennsylvania, and the city I grew up in is a really big art community, so these art hangs were just constantly happening, and when I moved here, I knew Lawton had a big art scene, but I just wasn't seeing a lot of art events for free and for everyone,” Opinaldo said.“Especially on a weekday, so everyone can come, especially after work, so I decided we'll just create our own, especially now that I work for the gift shop, it's so much easier, and it's just a way to give back to that community.”

She is creating regalia for herself and others

“When I first started getting into dancing, I kind of had to learn how to make my regalia through images or dresses that my grandma gave me, so I had no pattern, just learned on my own, but before then, throughout school, I've always been in art clubs,” Opinaldo said.“I used to be co-president for Solanco Renaissance Art, which is so long ago, but...I did their first, and I think only a craft fair there when I was in high school, so being a part of art is like so ingrained into me.”

Opinaldo also enjoys seeing other people's works.

“I think I love seeing what everyone else creates because I feel like I always get stuck in a certain box, and I feel like I have to create a certain way, but when I look at everyone else's, I'm like, 'Oh, I didn't think about doing something like that, and now I know, like, for next time.' So it lets me experiment later on.”

The gift shop will host community art hangs once a month on varying days, and will post on socials before the next one.

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