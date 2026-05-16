Azam Khan Sentenced To Two Years In Jail For Objectionable Remark Against DM

MENAFN - IANS) Rampur (Uttar Pradesh), May 16 (IANS) A Rampur MP-MLA court has sentenced senior Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan to two years in prison after convicting him in a 2019 case in which he made an objectionable remark against the then District Magistrate during the Lok Sabha election campaign.

He was also fined Rs 5000.

The verdict was delivered by Special Magistrate Shobhit Bansal on Saturday after completion of the hearing.

The case pertains to a roadshow held in the Bhot police station area of Rampur during the 2019 election campaign, when Azam Khan was contesting as the Samajwadi Party candidate.

According to the prosecution, a video of Khan's statement, in which he allegedly made derogatory remarks against the then District Magistrate, had gone viral on social media, following which the Election Commission took cognisance of the matter and sought a report.

He had called the DM a 'Tankhaiya' (salaried person) and urged people not to take him seriously. He also said that after the election, he will make the officials clean his shoes.

The alleged incident took place in Mankara village in Rampur.

Subsequently, a case was lodged at the Bhot police station on the complaint of the then SDM of Tanda and Assistant Returning Officer of Chamraua Assembly constituency, Ghanshyam Tripathi. After the investigation, the police filed a charge sheet, and the trial proceeded in the MP-MLA court.

Additional Prosecution Officer Swadesh Sharma said the court, based on evidence and witness testimonies, found Khan guilty and sentenced him to two years' imprisonment.

The complaint alleged that the remarks made during the poll campaign violated the Model Code of Conduct and undermined the dignity of a constitutional office, following which the court awarded the punishment.

There are multiple cases against Azam Khan, including land grabbing, document forgery, and others.

Azam Khan is currently in jail while several cases are still pending against him.