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PM Modi Emotional Moment With Indian Community In The Hague World News #Shorts


2026-05-16 08:45:16
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

PM Modi was deeply touched by the immense love and enthusiasm shown by the Indian community during the community programme in The Hague, Netherlands. Watch these beautiful moments that showcase the strong bond between Modi and NRIs. Their energy and connection with India is truly special!

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AsiaNet News

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