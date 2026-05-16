PM Modi Emotional Moment With Indian Community In The Hague World News #Shorts

PM Modi was deeply touched by the immense love and enthusiasm shown by the Indian community during the community programme in The Hague, Netherlands. Watch these beautiful moments that showcase the strong bond between Modi and NRIs. Their energy and connection with India is truly special!

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