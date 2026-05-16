NATO Summit In Ankara To Be Critical For Future Of Alliance Erdogan

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan made the statement while speaking to journalists on his return from Kazakhstan, Ukrinform reports citing TRT Haber.

"The NATO leaders' summit that we will host in Ankara on July 7-8 is of critical importance in the history of the Alliance. Recent developments both in our region and around the world have further increased the significance of the Ankara summit," Erdogan said.

According to him, the current security environment differs significantly from the period when NATO was established.

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"We expect important decisions to be made in Ankara regarding the future of the Alliance and the future shape of the global security architecture. Today's world is no longer a continuation of the old world that existed when NATO was founded. Threats have become more complex, risks have diversified, the global system has become blurred - in short, the world has changed dramatically," the Turkish president stressed.

Erdogan added that Türkiye supports strengthening NATO and is ready to participate in shaping a more effective collective security system.

"A fair distribution of the burden, sincere cooperation, and a shared understanding of security within NATO are very important for the future of the Alliance. As Türkiye, we are ready to contribute to a more determined NATO that is better prepared for threats," Erdogan said.

As Ukrinform reported, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said in a joint press statement following the summit of the Bucharest Nine and the Nordic allies that support for Ukraine would be a priority issue at the summit in Ankara on July 7-8.

Photo: Presidency of the Republic of Türkiye / Facebook