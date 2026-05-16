MP: Police Discover Two Bodies Inside Locked Rented Room In Satna

MENAFN - IANS) Satna, May 16 (IANS) A horrific murder-suicide came to light in the 'Badhaiya' locality under the Kolgawan police station of Satna district in Madhya Pradesh.

The decomposing bodies of thirty-year-old Ambikesh Gautam and twenty-nine-year-old Poonam Ahirwar were recovered from a locked room late Friday night, triggering an intensive investigation by local law enforcement and forensic experts.

The tragic incident was discovered around 9.30 in the evening when Ankitesh Gautam, a B.Tech student who shared the rented room with his older brother Ambikesh, returned home. Finding the door locked from the outside but the window open, Ankitesh peered inside and was shocked to see his brother hanging from the ceiling. He immediately alerted the landlord, and together they forced the door open, only to find the body of a young woman lying on the floor amid a foul odour that had begun to spread through the neighbourhood.

Upon receiving the information, Kolgawan Police and a Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team rushed to the scene to secure evidence. Preliminary examinations revealed severe head injuries on the woman, indicating she was bludgeoned to death with a heavy object.

City Superintendent of Police Devendra Pratap Singh Chauhan said that the initial investigation strongly suggests Ambikesh committed suicide by hanging after murdering the woman. Ambikesh worked as an electrician at a local CNG plant, while the deceased woman, identified through documents as Poonam Ahirwar of Kotma, was employed as a government school teacher in Deolound village.

According to a neighbour, Ambikesh was seen bringing Poonam to the room on Thursday night, after which neither emerged.

The police have registered a case of unnatural death and sent both bodies to the district hospital for post-mortem examinations.

Investigators recovered a train ticket from Poonam indicating she was travelling from Anuppur to Indore, raising questions about why she diverted to Satna.