Delhi: NDMC V-C Dispels Ex-MP's Doubt On 'Anupam Colony' Tag For Jor Bagh

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, May 16 (IANS) Former Rajya Sabha MP of Shiv Sena (UBT), Priyanka Chaturvedi, on Saturday took to social media to vent anger over what she wrongly presumed as an attempt to“rename” the upscale Jor Bagh Colony in Delhi. Her post evoked a prompt clarification from NDMC V-C Kuljeet Singh Chahal.

Chaturvedi posted on social media an NDMC invite for an event on Sunday for“declaration of Jor Bagh colony as Anupam Colony” and wrote,“From Jor Bagh to Anupam Colony. The flaunting rights just taken away from Delhi's poshest colony.”

The former MP's remarks – apparently driven by a wrong presumption about the NDMC initiative – evoked a response from Chahal, who tried to explain that Jor Bagh colony was not being renamed.

Chahal, in his message on X, said,“@priyankac19 You completely misunderstood it. The NDMC (New Delhi Municipal Council) poster shared is 'not' announcing a renaming of Jor Bagh to 'Anupam Colony'. It's simply declaring Jor Bagh as an official“Anupam Colony”, a certification/tag given to colonies that achieve high standards of zero-waste and self-sustainable living.

“The event is scheduled for tomorrow (May 17, 2026) at Jor Bagh itself, where our team will formally declare it, along with a tree-plantation drive (Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam),” said Chahal.

The NDMC Vice-Chairman said NDMC's Anupam Colony initiative is a model project for decentralised waste management. Colonies that get this tag: Achieve 100 per cent waste segregation at source; process wet and horticultural waste on-site (via composting units); use mechanised, dust-free cleaning systems and aim for zero waste sent to landfills (no need to transport household waste outside the colony.

“It's a sustainability certification, not a new name. The colony's official name stays 'Jor Bagh'. Other colonies that have already received this tag include New Moti Bagh, Kaka Nagar, Bapu Dham, Aradhana Cooperative Housing Society,” said Chahal.

“I repeat, the name hasn't changed. Anupam is merely a certification tag,” wrote Chahal on X.

An NDMC official explained that "Anupam Colony" is a sustainability and cleanliness certification tag awarded by the NDMC to exemplary, zero-waste, and eco-friendly neighbourhoods.