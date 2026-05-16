Netflix To Produce Afghanistan War Film With Prince Harry And Meghan

The project is based on the memoir“No Way Out: The True Story of Men Under Siege” by former British army commander Adam Jowett, which recounts the experience of a British military unit deployed in Afghanistan in 2006.

Netflix said the production will be overseen by Harry and Meghan alongside Tracey Ryerson, head of scripted content at Archewell Productions. British screenwriter Matt Charman, known for the Oscar-nominated film Bridge of Spies, will write the screenplay.

Prince Harry served two tours in Afghanistan during his military career with the British Army and rose to the rank of captain before stepping back from military duties.

Harry and Meghan signed a major production deal with Netflix after stepping away from official royal duties in 2020 and relocating to the United States. Their documentary series Harry & Meghan drew global attention and became one of Netflix's most discussed royal productions.

The new Afghanistan project comes as international interest in stories related to the two-decade war in Afghanistan continues through films, documentaries and memoir adaptations focusing on military missions and the human cost of conflict.

The war in Afghanistan remains one of Britain's longest overseas military campaigns, with thousands of British troops deployed alongside US and NATO forces after the 2001 intervention following the September 11 attacks.