Azerbaijan Discloses Number Of Taxis For WUF13 Event
The agency noted that special trainings were held for drivers, and a meeting was held with taxi parks in connection with WUF13, and relevant instructions were given. Taking into account security measures, taxis will be available in the stadium's transport zone and the Koroghlu Transport Hub. At the same time, the pick-up and drop-off points for vehicles ordered by taxi booking operators in connection with the event at the airport have been designated in front of Terminal 2.
The Land Transport Agency, together with the WUF13 Operation Company, organized 9 HUBs and 2 final points, as well as more than 67 intermediate points within the framework of the WUF13 forum.--
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