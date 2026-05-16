Azerbaijan Discloses Number Of Taxis For WUF13 Event

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)A total of 150 vehicles of the Baku Taxi service and 330 other vehicles partnered by taxi booking operators for airport transportation were involved in transportation related to the 13th session of the World Urban Forum (WUF 13), a source in the Azerbaijan Land Transport Agency told Trend.

The agency noted that special trainings were held for drivers, and a meeting was held with taxi parks in connection with WUF13, and relevant instructions were given. Taking into account security measures, taxis will be available in the stadium's transport zone and the Koroghlu Transport Hub. At the same time, the pick-up and drop-off points for vehicles ordered by taxi booking operators in connection with the event at the airport have been designated in front of Terminal 2.

The Land Transport Agency, together with the WUF13 Operation Company, organized 9 HUBs and 2 final points, as well as more than 67 intermediate points within the framework of the WUF13 forum.

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