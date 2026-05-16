WUF13 Boosts Interest In Azerbaijan's Urban Planning Experience - Ghanaian Official
According to him, such international platforms provide participants with the opportunity to establish new contacts, learn from best practices, and compare approaches to urban planning in different countries.
"Such forums are of great importance for us in terms of networking, exploring business opportunities, learning best practices, and applying them in our countries," he said.
Abbey noted that the experience gained within the framework of the forum could also contribute to the development of housing and urban planning policies in Ghana in the future.
He also shared his first impressions of Baku. The guest said that they were pleased with the beauty of the city.--
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