Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
WUF13 Boosts Interest In Azerbaijan's Urban Planning Experience - Ghanaian Official

WUF13 Boosts Interest In Azerbaijan's Urban Planning Experience - Ghanaian Official


2026-05-16 08:02:48
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 16. The 13th session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13) creates new collaboration and business opportunities for the participants, and boosts interest in Azerbaijan's urban planning experience, Acting Director of Housing at the Ministry of Works and Housing, Ghana, Architect Chris Pobee Abbey told Trend.

According to him, such international platforms provide participants with the opportunity to establish new contacts, learn from best practices, and compare approaches to urban planning in different countries.

"Such forums are of great importance for us in terms of networking, exploring business opportunities, learning best practices, and applying them in our countries," he said.

Abbey noted that the experience gained within the framework of the forum could also contribute to the development of housing and urban planning policies in Ghana in the future.

He also shared his first impressions of Baku. The guest said that they were pleased with the beauty of the city.

--

MENAFN16052026000187011040ID1111124608



Trend News Agency

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story
Search