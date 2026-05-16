Museum Of Digital Art: New Landmark In Dubai's DIFC Is Region's First-Of-Its-Kind

Dubai is set for an addition to its cultural landscape as Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture), launched the Museum of Digital Art (Moda).

It is set to be the region's first museum dedicated to digital art and new technologies.

Located within the DIFC Zabeel District expansion project, the museum will span five floors. It will serve as a future-focused cultural institution that brings together art, technology, and innovation through immersive exhibitions, interactive experiences, educational programmes, and research initiatives.

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Over the past two decades, Art Dubai has played an important role in shaping the region's cultural landscape, creating new opportunities for artists, galleries, institutions, and creative communities across the UAE and beyond. The announcement coincides with the 20th edition of Art Dubai.

DIFC will lead the museum's development, while Dubai Culture will oversee its operations and strategic cultural direction, ensuring alignment with Dubai's long-term cultural ambitions and creative economy priorities.

Designed by Adrian Smith + Gordon Gill Architecture, Moda aims to create a dynamic environment for artists, researchers, and emerging talent from across the local and international digital arts sector.

Watch a video, by Dubai Media Office, here:

The landmark museum will feature permanent and temporary exhibitions, immersive experiences, educational spaces, and interactive platforms designed to encourage experimentation, collaboration, and interdisciplinary exchange.

Aligned with Dubai Culture's vision, DIFC's arts strategy positions the Centre as a leading cultural district and reflects its transformation from an established platform to a fully integrated ecosystem. This integrated approach will unite DIFC's flagship programmes, including the popular Sculpture Park, Art Nights, and Satellite Gallery, into a single, year-round calendar of cultural activity.

The museum will offer a series of unique experiences that highlight the region's legacy of innovation and knowledge, alongside pioneering models that go beyond the traditional concept of art by developing a 'digital twin' that enables global access and interaction.

It will also place special emphasis on developing the skills of future generations by providing dedicated educational spaces that enhance their capabilities.

Sheikha Latifa said,“As the first institution of its kind in the region, it marks a significant milestone in the evolution of Dubai's cultural ecosystem and reinforces our commitment to shaping a future where creativity and technology converge to expand the boundaries of artistic expression. The emirate's cultural journey has been defined by openness, ambition, and a belief in the transformative power of ideas, and today, we continue to build on that legacy by creating institutions and platforms that empower artists, nurture emerging talent, and create new pathways for cultural participation and exchange. In an increasingly digital world, museums must not only preserve heritage but also reimagine how culture is accessed and shared across generations and geographies.”

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