Microtouch Showcases Tap-To-Pay POS And NFC-Enabled Touch Displays At NRA Show

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- MicroTouch, a global leader in touch technology and interactive display solutions, today announced its participation in the National Restaurant Association (NRA) Show, May 16–19 at McCormick Place. Visit Booth #8307 to experience its latest generation touch solutions designed to accelerate transactions, enhance guest experiences, and improve operational efficiency across hospitality environments.

MicroTouch will showcase its MachTM POS All-in-One Touch System through live, hands-on demonstrations. Also on display is the new Mach 27” Open Frame Touch Monitor (M1-27OF-A2), designed for high-visibility, high-demand applications such as self-service kiosks and digital signage.

Mach POS with Integrated NFC

The Mach POS All-in-One Touch System delivers strong performance and a modern design for POS environments. The sleek 15.6” touchscreen is paired with a purpose-built base featuring integrated I/O ports for seamless connectivity to printers and peripherals. An optional customer-facing display provides flexibility across service environments.

Both operator and customer displays can be configured with NFC readers embedded directly behind the glass, enabling tap-to-pay functionality without external hardware. This design supports leading SoftPOS solutions, helping reduce counter clutter and simplify transactions for both staff and guests.

Powered by the Genio 520 MediaTek processor, the system delivers AI-ready performance with up to 10 TOPS (trillion operations per second) and supports advanced edge applications. With optically bonded displays, 10-point touch capability, and an etched anti-glare finish, Mach POS ensures clarity, durability, and responsiveness in fast-paced hospitality settings.

“Hospitality operators are under constant pressure to serve more customers faster with fewer touchpoints and less complexity at the counter,” said Gary Dalton, Director of Product Management at MicroTouch.“Mach POS addresses that by integrating NFC into the display, eliminating extra hardware and simplifying checkout to reduce friction and speed up transactions.”

Mach 27” Open Frame Touch Monitor (M1-27OF-A2)

The M1-27OF-A2 is part of the Mach portfolio, bringing superior performance and features to the open frame solution. The 27” display features 500-nit brightness and an ultra-thin 10mm bezel-the thinnest borders for a 27” monitor-making it ideal for kiosks, menu boards, and industrial applications. Built for durability in public access environments, the optically bonded monitor includes etched anti-glare technology to resist wear and maintain image clarity over time. Additional features such as an ambient light sensor, proximity sensor, and flexible I/O options support seamless integration into modern kiosk and display systems.

About MicroTouch

MicroTouchTM is a global leader in the touch solutions market. The Maryville, Tennessee-based company has been at the forefront of capacitive technology leadership for over 40 years, offering a broad product mix of components, monitors, and touch computers with the highest efficiency and flexibility in the industry-via regional engineering, local customer support, and global warehousing capabilities. MicroTouch remains the standard-bearer for interactive device development and capacitive solutions, providing unsurpassed touch solutions and services to customers worldwide. MicroTouch products are sold through its global distribution partners. For additional information, visit .