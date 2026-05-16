PM's Fuel Conservation Call: Tamil Nadu Governor Cuts Convoy Size

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, May 16 (IANS) Tamil Nadu Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar has reduced the number of vehicles in his security convoy following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call for fuel conservation amid concerns over the ongoing crisis in West Asia and its possible impact on global energy markets.

The move is among a series of steps being taken by governments and officials across the country to reduce fuel consumption and improve economic efficiency.

According to reports, the Governor has reduced the number of vehicles in his security convoy from 10 to four after reviewing fuel-efficiency considerations. The decision is aimed at creating a leaner and more efficient convoy system while ensuring that security arrangements remain unaffected.

The Prime Minister's appeal has also prompted several state governments and constitutional authorities to adopt similar measures intended to cut fuel usage and reduce operational expenditure.

With uncertainties surrounding global crude oil prices due to tensions in West Asia, governments are increasingly focusing on energy-saving initiatives.

Responding to the Prime Minister's call, Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary and the Maharashtra Chief Minister have reportedly decided to reduce the number of security vehicles accompanying their official convoys.

The move is being viewed as part of a wider effort to encourage efficient use of resources and reduce unnecessary fuel expenditure.

The Delhi government has also introduced measures aimed at reducing fuel consumption. It has directed government employees to work from home for two days a week in an effort to cut commuting-related fuel use and lower operational costs.

Officials believe the move could substantially reduce daily travel and contribute to broader energy conservation efforts.

Reports suggest that the reduction in convoy vehicles and other fuel-saving measures have been introduced in response to the Prime Minister's appeal for conserving petrol and diesel usage, particularly amid concerns that geopolitical tensions in West Asia could affect fuel supplies and prices.

The steps taken by various governments and officials are being seen as an attempt to set an example for the public while preparing for possible economic challenges arising from developments in the international energy market.