Tehran Committed To Diplomacy, Iranian President Assures Pope Leo

MENAFN - IANS) Tehran, May 16 (IANS) Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on Saturday lauded Pope Leo's "moral stance" against the US-Israeli military action while emphasising that Tehran remains committed to diplomacy and peaceful solutions to the ongoing conflict in the region.

In a message addressed to Pope Leo, Pezeshkian expressed appreciation to the leader of the world's Catholics for his stance on the attack carried out by the United States in coordination with Israel, Iran's official news agency IRNA reported.

Pezeshkian emphasised that the strikes by the US violated international law and undermined ongoing diplomatic efforts. He reiterated that Iran remains sincerely committed to dialogue and lawful peaceful solutions, while preserving its right to self-defence. Pezeshkian also appreciated the Pope's commitment to“just peace”.

He stressed that despite the tensions, Iran continues to support diplomatic engagement and peaceful conflict resolution.

The Iranian President also called on the international community to oppose“illegal demands and dangerous policies by the United States” and adopt a realistic and fair approach, IRNA reported.

Pezeshkian said that the approach of the US and Israel is a challenge to the rule of law in the international system, humanitarian values and the teachings of major religions.

US President Donald Trump publicly criticised Pope Leo over Iran last week, saying the pontiff appeared to support Tehran's ability to possess nuclear weapons, an idea he said Washington would never accept.

When asked by a reporter what message he hoped Secretary of State Marco Rubio delivered to Pope Leo XIV while at the Vatican, Trump responded by saying his position on Iran was clear and non-negotiable.

“Well, I can tell you this, that as far as the Pope is concerned, it's very simple -- whether I make him happy or I don't make him happy, Iran cannot have a nuclear weapon,” Trump said.

The US President then suggested the Pope had taken a different position on Tehran.

–IANS

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