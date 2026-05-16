Youth Arrested For Sending Fake Email Warning About Murder Of Bengal CM Adhikari

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, May 16 (IANS) The sleuths of Kolkata Police, on Saturday, said that they have arrested a youth for sending a fake email to the police warning of the murder of the new and ninth West Bengal Chief Minister, Suvendu Adhikari.

The arrested youth had been identified as Hasnem Iqbal. According to a senior officer of the Kolkata Police, an email landed at Bhabanipur Police Station in South Kolkata, which comes under the jurisdiction of the Chief Minister's current Assembly constituency of Bhabanipur, on May 14, where it was claimed that a woman, who is associated with the global terrorist organisation Al Qaeda, was planning to murder CM Adhikari by using a suicide bomber.

“The cops of the Bhabanipur Police started an investigation into the matter. Finally, they tracked Iqbal, a resident of the Garden Reach area on the southern outskirts of Kolkata, as the sender of the email. Finally, with the help of the cops of the Garden Reach Police Station, Iqbal was arrested,” said the city police officer.

After questioning the arrested person, the police found out that the message in the email was fake.

“The arrested youth had a personal enmity with the woman whose name was mentioned there. That is why he sent the email to the police station out of personal anger to frame her. The arrested person had confessed this during interrogation,” the city police official said.

The police have come to know that the accused person had previous records of sending similar fake emails about several political figures.

Even the city police official said that he sent similar fake emails to the office of the Election Commission of India (ECI), before the recently concluded West Bengal Assembly elections.

The police, on Saturday, also issued a strong note of caution about taking legal actions against anyone sending similar fake emails in future.“We are also adopting a no-compromise policy regarding the Chief Minister's security,” the city police official said.

In the recently concluded West Bengal assembly election, Adhikari was elected simultaneously from Bhabanipur Assembly constituency in South Kolkata as well as from Nandigram constituency in East Midnapore district.

At Bhabanipur, he defeated his predecessor, Mamata Banerjee, by a margin of over 15,000 votes. But finally, he chose to remain as the legislator of Bhabanipur.