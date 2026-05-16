Who Is Aarti Ravi? All About Ravi Mohan's Ex-Wife Back In Spotlight Amid Divorce Talk

Aarti Ravi is the wife of Tamil actor Ravi Mohan and daughter of producer Sujatha Vijayakumar. She recently gained attention amid the couple's ongoing divorce and public discussions about their personal life.

Ravi Mohan's wife Aarthi (Aarti Ravi) has come into the spotlight amid ongoing divorce discussions and public attention surrounding the couple's personal life.

Aarthi is the wife of Tamil actor Ravi Mohan, popularly known for his work in South Indian cinema. She comes from a well-known family in the film industry-she is the daughter of producer Sujatha Vijayakumar. Over the years, Aarthi has maintained a relatively private life while focusing on her family and children.

Aarti and Ravi Mohan got married in 2009 and share two sons. The couple was once considered one of the stable families in Tamil cinema, often seen maintaining a low-profile personal life away from media attention.

Their relationship began making headlines after the couple reportedly separated in 2024. Since then, their divorce proceedings have become a major topic of public discussion, with both sides making statements at different points.

Aarti Ravi has also reacted on social media at times, sharing strong statements and responses related to the ongoing controversy and public discussions around their marriage.

During the ongoing dispute, Aarti Ravi has made claims regarding issues in the marriage, including accusations involving a“third person” being linked to the breakdown of their relationship.

She has also used social media to respond to criticism and defend her position amid growing online discussions.

At present, the couple's divorce case remains under legal process, and both continue to be in the public eye due to ongoing debates and media coverage. The situation has also sparked wider conversations about privacy, relationships, and celebrity scrutiny in the film industry.