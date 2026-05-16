St. Johnsbury Barracks - MV Crash/DLS

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 26A4005195

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Crista Maurice

STATION: St. Johnsbury

CONTACT#: 748-3111

DATE/TIME: 05/15/26, 0222 hours

STREET: Spaulding Rd

TOWN: St. Johnsbury

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Parks Rd

WEATHER: Rain

ROAD CONDITIONS: Wet

VIOLATION: Driving with Suspended License (DLS)

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Christopher Newhook

AGE: 44

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lyndon, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2012

VEHICLE MAKE: Ford

VEHICLE MODEL: Fusion

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Substantial front-end damage

INJURIES: None

HOSPITAL: (IDENTIFY) n/a

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On the above date and time, State Police responded to a report of a single vehicle crash into a pole on Spaulding Rd, near Parks Rd, in St. Johnsbury, Vermont. The investigation revealed that Newhook was traveling north on Spaulding Rd when he swerved to avoid colliding with a bear. As a result, the vehicle collided with a telephone pole. There were no injuries reported. Green Mountain Power was contacted to repair the damaged pole. Newhook was found to be operating on a criminally suspended license and issued a citation to appear in Caledonia County Superior Court – Criminal Division on 06/29/26.

LODGED - LOCATION: n/a

BAIL: n/a

MUG SHOT: N

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT: Caledonia County Superior Court – Criminal Division

COURT DATE/TIME: 06/29/26, 0830 hours

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

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