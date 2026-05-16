St. Johnsbury Barracks - MV Crash/DLS
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 26A4005195
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Crista Maurice
STATION: St. Johnsbury
CONTACT#: 748-3111
DATE/TIME: 05/15/26, 0222 hours
STREET: Spaulding Rd
TOWN: St. Johnsbury
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Parks Rd
WEATHER: Rain
ROAD CONDITIONS: Wet
VIOLATION: Driving with Suspended License (DLS)
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Christopher Newhook
AGE: 44
SEAT BELT? Y
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lyndon, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2012
VEHICLE MAKE: Ford
VEHICLE MODEL: Fusion
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Substantial front-end damage
INJURIES: None
HOSPITAL: (IDENTIFY) n/a
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On the above date and time, State Police responded to a report of a single vehicle crash into a pole on Spaulding Rd, near Parks Rd, in St. Johnsbury, Vermont. The investigation revealed that Newhook was traveling north on Spaulding Rd when he swerved to avoid colliding with a bear. As a result, the vehicle collided with a telephone pole. There were no injuries reported. Green Mountain Power was contacted to repair the damaged pole. Newhook was found to be operating on a criminally suspended license and issued a citation to appear in Caledonia County Superior Court – Criminal Division on 06/29/26.
LODGED - LOCATION: n/a
BAIL: n/a
MUG SHOT: N
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT: Caledonia County Superior Court – Criminal Division
COURT DATE/TIME: 06/29/26, 0830 hours
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
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