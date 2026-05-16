Gujarat: HM Amit Shah To Lay Foundation Stone Of Gandhinagar Civic Projects Tomorrow

MENAFN - IANS) Gandhinagar, May 16 (IANS) Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah will inaugurate and lay the foundation stones for public infrastructure and civic development projects worth Rs 620 crore in Gandhinagar on Sunday, with the programme covering healthcare facilities, water supply systems, sewage infrastructure, roads, gardens, sports facilities and community amenities across the state capital.

Shah, who represents the Gandhinagar Lok Sabha constituency, will virtually inaugurate and launch the projects in the presence of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi, Gandhinagar Mayor Miraben Patel, Municipal Commissioner J.N. Vaghela, along with MPs, MLAs and other public representatives.

According to the Gandhinagar Municipal Corporation (GMC), several completed projects related to healthcare, civic services, and public infrastructure will be opened to the public during the programme.

These include newly constructed Urban Health Centres at Sector-21, Sector-22, and Sargasan; modern yoga studios at Sector-25 and Sargasan; and primary health centres at Bhat and Zundal.

The civic body will also inaugurate two new overhead water tanks along with a purified drinking water distribution network at Pethapur, a GMC ward office and shopping centre at Randheja, a community hall at Amiyapur, and garden development works at Sector-1.

As part of the event, the municipal corporation will induct 37 modern civic and emergency utility vehicles into service.

These include backhoe loaders, emergency rescue vehicles, hopper tipper dumpers, mini ultra high-pressure machines and water bowsers aimed at strengthening sanitation, rescue and maintenance operations in the city.

The programme will also mark the laying of the foundation stone for multiple upcoming infrastructure projects planned to address future urban requirements.

Among the major projects is a 100 MLD capacity sewage treatment plant (STP) and a new terminal pumping station at Jaspur, estimated to cost around Rs 135 crore.

Other projects for which foundation stones will be laid include an advanced sports complex, yoga centre and digital library at Pethapur, along with new community halls at Koba and Pethapur.

Major road and urban development works announced under the programme include development of the Gandhinagar bypass road from the Rakshashakti Flyover to the Dholeshwar Mahadev bridge, a road development project from Koba Circle to Pancheshwar Circle, renovation of the Gayatrinagar garden in Sector-27, beautification of the Sector-25 lake, and construction of new internal roads in Kudasan, Raysan, Sargasan and other town planning areas.

GMC stated that the projects were aimed at strengthening civic infrastructure and providing improved urban facilities for residents as part of the city's long-term development plans.