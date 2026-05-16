J&K: Srinagar Police Attach Property Valued At Rs 6 Crore Of Notorious Drug Peddler

MENAFN - IANS) Srinagar, May 16 (IANS) Police in J&K's Srinagar district said on Saturday that it has attached property worth Rs 6 crores belonging to notorious drug peddlers.

A police statement said today, continuing its sustained crackdown against drug trafficking and narcotics-related activities under the ongoing Nasha Mukt Jammu & Kashmir Abhiyan, Srinagar Police has attached three immovable properties along with 01 vehicle belonging to three notorious drug peddlers under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

The action was carried out by Police Station Khanyar under Section 68-F of the NDPS Act against the following accused persons: Nazir Ahmad Mir, alias Nazir Lashkari, son of Abdul Wahab Mir, resident of Koolipora Khanyar, immovable property consisting of a double-storeyed residential house along with eight shops constructed on 4.5 marlas of land situated at Koolipora, Khanyar, Srinagar, having an estimated value of approximately Rs 3.2 Crore, was attached in connection with FIR No. 08/2020 U/S 8/20 NDPS Act of Police Station Khanyar.

Gulzar Ahmad Mir, son of Abdul Rahman Mir, resident of Baghi Roop Singh, Miskeen Bagh, Khanyar, one Scorpio vehicle bearing Registration No. JK01AW-8898 valued at approximately Rs 20 lakh, along with immovable property comprising seven marlas of land and a temporary structure erected thereon, having a combined estimated value of approximately Rs 1.8 crore, was attached in connection with FIR No. 08/2026 U/S 8/21/29 NDPS Act of Police Station Khanyar.

Zahid Manzoor Rather, son of Manzoor Ahmad Rather, resident of Lone Mohalla, Nowpora Khanyar, immovable property consisting of a single-storeyed residential house constructed on nine marlas of land, having an estimated value of approximately Rs 80 lakh, was attached in connection with FIR No. 96/2020 U/S 8/20 NDPS Act of Police Station Khanyar.

The attached properties have been identified as illegally acquired assets generated through proceeds of narcotics trafficking and drug peddling.

Srinagar Police remains committed towards eradicating the menace of drugs from society and will continue to take stringent action against drug peddlers and their illegally acquired assets as part of the ongoing Nasha Mukt Jammu & Kashmir Abhiyan.