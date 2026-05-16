Arun Dev Gautam Is Now Chhattisgarh DGP

MENAFN - IANS) Raipur, May 16 (IANS) The Government of Chhattisgarh has officially appointed Senior Indian Police Service officer Arun Dev Gautam as the full-time Director General of Police for the state.

According to an official order issued by the Home Department from the Mahanadi Bhawan in Nava Raipur, this appointment comes following the recommendations of a panel constituted by the Union Public Service Commission, New Delhi.

Arun Dev Gautam, a highly regarded officer belonging to the 1992 batch of the Indian Police Service, was previously serving as the In-Charge Director General of Police at the Police Headquarters in Raipur.

With the issuance of this formal government order, his appointment to the topmost police rank as the Head of Police Force in Chhattisgarh has been regularised with retrospective effect from February 5, 2025, which marks the exact date he originally assumed charge of the responsibility.

The state government has granted him the apex scale, which features a fixed pay of 2,25,000 rupees corresponding to level 17 of the pay matrix. The formal notification was executed on Saturday.

This crucial appointment solidifies the state's law enforcement leadership structure.

Gautam comes from a farmer's family of Abhaypur village, located in the Fatehpur district of Uttar Pradesh. He completed his early education in rural schools before moving to Government Inter College in Allahabad for higher secondary schooling.

He went on to build a strong academic foundation, graduating from Allahabad University and later moving to New Delhi to pursue a Master of Arts in Political Science and an MPhil in International Law from Jawaharlal Nehru University. He is a 1992 batch IPS officer. He was initially allocated to the Madhya Pradesh cadre.

Following the bifurcation of Madhya Pradesh in 2000, he opted for the newly formed state of Chhattisgarh. Gautam established his reputation through rigorous on-the-ground policing, serving as Superintendent of Police across six challenging districts: Rajnandgaon, Bilaspur, Raigarh, Jashpur, Surguja, and Koriya.