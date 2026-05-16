Bihar: Violent Clash Over Land Dispute In Purnea Police Team Attacked, Several Injured

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, May 16 (IANS) A violent clash broke out between two tribal factions over a land dispute in Anditola village under Dhamdaha police station in Purnea on Saturday, leaving multiple people, including police personnel, injured and damaging several vehicles.

According to an official, the dispute escalated rapidly after beginning as a local altercation in the early hours around 7.30 am.

When police reached the spot to control the situation, they came under attack from an agitated mob.

According to an official spokesperson of the Purnea police,“Upon arrival, the police team found that two individuals, Babulal Soren and Ashok Soren, had been taken hostage by one faction and beaten by them. The alleged individuals also used sharp-edged weapons. Efforts to rescue them triggered further violence.”

Two members from one group sustained serious injuries and were referred to GMCH Purnea. Five members of the opposing group were also injured and shifted for treatment.

Four police personnel, including SHO Ravishankar and Dial-112 driver Kundan, suffered injuries.

All the injured were initially treated at the Sub-Divisional Hospital in Dhamdaha.

During the operation, miscreants attacked police personnel and damaged three police vehicles.

One patrol vehicle's windshield was smashed with sticks while officers were attempting to evacuate the injured.

Senior officials, including SDO Anupam, SDPO Sandeep Goldy, and DSP Shailesh Pritam, rushed to the spot along with additional police forces from nearby stations.

Later, Purnea SP Sweety Sehrawat also reached the site to review the situation and oversee the investigation.

After sustained efforts, authorities brought the situation under control.

Officials stated that law and order are now normal in the area, with senior officers continuing to camp at the site.

A separate police team has been formed to identify and arrest those involved in the violence.

The Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team has also visited the scene and collected evidence.

“Police personnel sustained minor injuries during the rescue operation in the village. A patrol vehicle was attacked with sticks, damaging the windshield. Five members of the opposing group are admitted to the PHC. Law and order are under control, and raids are underway to arrest the accused,” said the official spokesperson of Purnea police.