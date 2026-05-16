US: Anxious Wait Ends As Indian Mangoes Arrive In Seattle Stores

MENAFN - IANS) Seattle, May 16 (IANS) Indian mangoes are making a renewed entry into the wider US Pacific Northwest, including the Seattle market, following a year-long outreach initiative involving retailers, distributors and consumers.

A special segment on Fox 13 News 'Good Day Seattle' show brought renewed attention to Indian mangoes, with India's Consul General in Seattle, Prakash Gupta, highlighting the arrival of several mango varieties in the region.

“I can tell you for a fact that when they first came into the US in 2007, I believe The New York Times called it the most eagerly anticipated fruit delivery ever. So that's what it meant then. We are very happy to showcase them in Seattle,” Gupta said during the programme.

“Indian mangoes are special for a variety of reasons. First, they mean very differently to Indian people. It typically represents the onset of the summer season, and our growing-up memories are associated with this fruit. Families bond over mangoes. That's why they are so special to us. And very happy we are to bring it to Seattle because, just like Seattleites await the first sunny summer weekend, we were eagerly awaiting these mangoes here in Seattle," he added.

Responding to a question on whether the development reflects“mango diplomacy”, Gupta recalled that during the visit of former US President George W Bush to India in 2006, the American leader tasted an Alphonso mango and said, "What a hell of a fruit. That started that wave of mangoes coming into the US."

Highlighting last year's outreach efforts, Gupta said the Indian Consulate hosted a mango-tasting event featuring four Indian varieties for local residents and distributors. The campaign subsequently expanded to grocery stores, delivery services and major US retailers to test consumer interest in the Seattle market.

"I'm very happy to say that after efforts of one year, we are now going to have all kinds of Indian mangoes beginning this weekend," the Indian diplomat said.

According to Gupta, Indian mangoes were expected to be available from Sunday at Indian grocery stores as well as Costco outlets across Seattle, Kirkland and Redmond.